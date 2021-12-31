Rain showers likely on New Year’s Day

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 31ST: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 31ST: 20°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:47 PM

Happy New Year’s Eve!

Friday started off with low visibility and dense fog. Dense fog advisories had been issued for multiple counties for the morning commute.

Temperatures as of Friday morning are around 40 and will increase throughout the day into the low 50’s. A front moving through early Friday brings the chance for spotty rain showers. After the showers move through in the morning we have mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Some areas could see breaks in the clouds especially in the finger lakes. Temperatures are above average for this time of year.

To ring in the new year we will have some spotty rain showers. These will start around midnight or a few hours before depending on your exact location. Overnight tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered rainfall possible. The overnight low will be in the upper 40’s. Saturday rainfall is likely as another warm front move through. Rainfall will be around 0.50″-0.75″ for the rainfall event. The heaviest rain will be in the afternoon to evening hours on Saturday. Saturday the high will be in the low 50’s.

Late Saturday into Sunday the rain will transition to snow as a strong cold front moves through overnight. Snowfall will be little to none below an inch for accumulation. Temperatures will be drastically colder on Sunday with the high temperature in the upper 30’s.

Going into the workweek we will have temperatures cooler in the 30’s to 40s for the high with a mix of sun and clouds. The next chance of rain and some mixed precipitation is Thursday.

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, FOG EARLY & CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 53 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 55 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW AND A MIX

HIGH: 36 LOW: 16

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF MIXED PRECIPITATION

HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter