AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 27TH: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 27TH: 27°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:12 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:38 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Chance of rain continues until midnight with it becoming scattered overnight. Full forecast found below:

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies with overnight rain possible. We are seeing a cold front move through which will drop our temperatures into Monday. The winds will switch from the S to NW as the front moves through.

TOMORROW:

Monday we have the chance for some drizzle early, prior to 8 AM and mostly cloudy skies otherwise. The high temperature will be in the mid-40’s with winds from the NW 0-10 MPH.

THIS WEEK:

Tuesday high pressure builds in so we will have some partial clearing along with some sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 40’s to 50’s this week, making us above average most of the time. Staying dry until Wednesday when rain will be likely along with strong wind gusts. The wind gusts stick around Thursday even after the rain moves out.

18 Storm Team Forecast

MONDAY: CHANCE DRIZZLE EARLY, CLOUDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: RAIN LIKELY, WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, WINDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter