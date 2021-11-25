Rain Showers overnight into Friday with a chance of snow Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 24TH: 45°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 24TH: 28°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:08 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:40 PM

Happy Thanksgiving! Thursday started off with some scattered showers and mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. The high temperature was close to 50 degrees.

Overnight Thursday into Friday we will have scattered rain showers prior to the cold front moving through. The low temperature will be in the mid-30’s. After 3:00 AM to 4:00 AM is when the showers will increase with that cold front moving through. It will transition to snow early Friday as cold air fills in. After the front moves through some lake effect snow showers will be possible. Winds Friday will be strong with sustained winds between 10-20 MPH from the NW and gusts up to 33 miles per hour. Accumulation will be little to none with most staying below s half an inch, except at higher elevations. Lake effect snow showers have caused winter weather advisories to be issued to the counties to our west and north; this is for those closer to the lake and will have less of an impact here. The snow will wind down Friday into Saturday as high pressure builds back in.

Saturday we will have partly sunny skies with a high temperature in the upper 30’s. Saturday night into Sunday is the next weather maker we are keeping our eyes on. This is our next chance of snow accumulation as we go into Sunday. This is from a low-pressure system called an Alberta Clipper. We will continue to track any impacts of the snow Saturday into Sunday especially for the post-Thanksgiving commute.

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS EARLY & SNOW LATER, BREEZY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW & RAIN

HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 33

