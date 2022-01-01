Rain transitions to snow early Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 1ST: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 1ST: 19°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:47 PM

Happy New Year!

Saturday started off with temperatures in the 50’s and some spotty rain showers. The heaviest rain will be in the afternoon to evening hours on Saturday. Saturday the high was in the low to mid 50’s.

Late Saturday into Sunday the rain will transition to snow as a strong cold front moves through overnight. For areas in the Finger Lakes, the transition from rain to snow will not be as much of a quick change. They will experience sleet and freezing rain. Because of that and snowfall totals for the area, a winter weather advisory has been issued for some counties in the area.

Snowfall will be little to none below an inch for accumulation for areas not in the Finger Lakes along with little to no ice accumulation as well. In the Finger Lakes, snowfall will be around 2 inches or less. Temperatures will be drastically colder on Sunday with the high temperature in the upper 30’s.

Going into the workweek we will have temperatures cooler in the 30’s to 40s for the high with a mix of sun and clouds. The next chance of rain and some mixed precipitation is Thursday.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW AND A MIX

HIGH: 36 LOW: 16

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF LAKE EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 28 LOW: 15

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF MIXED PRECIPITATION

HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 33 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 24

