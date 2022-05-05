AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 5TH: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 5TH: 40°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:58 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:11 PM

Mid and high-level clouds building into the region through late day Thursday as our next weather-maker approaches. Turning cloudy overnight with a stray shower possible late. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Low pressure moving to our south Friday and Saturday, which will bring our next round of rainfall. Stray showers possible into Friday morning, but staying light. Rain becomes likely for the afternoon, moving into the Northern Tier first and scattered showers pushing into the Southern Tier shortly after. Highs Friday near 60 degrees. Rainfall continues into the evening and for the overnight. Potential for steady rain in the Northern Tier, while the Southern Tier will see occasional showers. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Rainfall lingers Saturday, mainly for the Northern Tier. Storm totals could exceed 1.5″ for the Northern Tier, bringing the concern for localized minor flooding. Southern Tier will see less rainfall, generally between 0.1-0.5″. System slowly moves off the coast Saturday, which will allow rainfall to taper through late day. Highs in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. High pressure builds into the region overnight into Sunday, which will lead to decreasing clouds. Lows into the 30s. Sunshine returns Sunday along with dry weather. Highs near 60 degrees. High pressure in control of the region through a good portion of next week. Dry weather holds through midweek. Gradual warming trend with highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees by midweek.

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. RAIN RETURNS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: SHOWERS LINGER. MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 35

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 52

