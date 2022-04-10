Waking up to a cold and cloudy Sunday with scattered lake-effect snow showers across the Twin Tiers. Snow shifts to rain later this afternoon as highs reach the mid 40’s. No accumulations are expected. Wind speeds from the northwest pick up to around 16 MPH in the middle of the afternoon, so wind chills a few degrees lower are likely. Tonight, partly cloudy and staying dry as high pressure builds in from the Great Lakes region. Lows near the upper 20’s.