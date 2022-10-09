AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 9TH: 65°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 9TH: 41°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:13 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 6:36 PM

Sunday started off with sunshine; temperatures reached 60 for the high. There were a few scattered showers in the afternoon.

Sunday night into Monday we will have mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be close to 40 for the overnight low. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out as we have a weak cold front moving through.

Monday will be the chance for scattered showers with partly sunny skies with a high temperature in the low 60’s. The chance for showers is higher in the morning with skies clearing in the evening to overnight. Tuesday will be mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 60’s.

Our next chance of rain returns Wednesday night into Thursday.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY SKIES, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWER LATE

HIGH: 69 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

