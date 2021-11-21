Scattered Rain Showers Overnight Sunday to Monday with snowflakes possible later Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 21ST 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 21ST: 29°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:05 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:42 PM

Rain showers moved through mid-afternoon on Sunday with temperatures in the upper 40’s.

The chance of showers remains as a front moves through the area. Most will see rain showers but those in higher elevations have a chance of some snowflakes, especially those in higher elevations that have seen some accumulation so far this season. Accumulation of rain and snow will be below a tenth of an inch for rain. Some may see a few snowflakes mixed into the rain. Overnight Sunday into Monday there is a chance of showers and a low temperature in the upper 30’s.

Early Monday there is a chance of some mixed precipitation around 5:00 am with snow showers in the evening. Before the snow showers, we will have a dry slot with decreasing clouds and mostly sunny skies in the early afternoon. In the evening and overnight snow shower chance is higher for those close to the Lakes. High pressure builds in on Tuesday after lake effect snow showers early. Tuesday and Wednesday there will be sunshine and it will last through Thanksgiving. Temperatures in the low 40’s on Tuesday and heating up to the high 40’s and low 50’s on Wednesday and Thursday.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE LATE DAY/PM RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 37

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

