AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 25TH: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 25TH: 46°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:58 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:00 PM

Sunday had temperatures in the mid-60’s and chances of showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday evening scattered rainfall is possible with mostly cloudy skies otherwise. Overnight Sunday to Monday we will have mostly cloudy skies with an isolated sprinkle and temperatures in the mid-50’s. Monday chances of showers and thunderstorms move in starting in the morning. The high temperature on Monday will be in the mid to upper 60’s once again. Chances of showers last into Tuesday.

Temperatures cool even more on Tuesday and Wednesday with more scattered rainfall.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND T-STORMS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND T-STORMS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 48

