AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 11TH: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 11TH: 52°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:43 PM

Saturday started off chilly with temperatures in the lower 40’s and clearing skies. There will be partly sunny skies for most of Saturday.

Saturday morning and afternoon there will be scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. The high temperature will be in the mid-70’s. The chance for storms will weaken as the sun sets and the chance diminishes as we go into the overnight. For Saturday night into Sunday it will be mostly cloudy and the low temperature will be close to the mid-50’s. It will be warmer than what we saw Saturday morning because of the cloud cover and a weak warm front moving through.

Sunday there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and into the evening. Some could be strong to severe, especially in the Northern Tier. The high temperature will be in the upper 70’s.

Temperatures are close to the average for the weekend but will be slowly increasing throughout the week. We will have sunshine on mostly sunny skies for the start of the workweek.

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE OVERNIGHT RAINFALL

HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 54

