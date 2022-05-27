AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 27TH: 73°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 27TH: 46°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:37 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:33 PM

Friday started off with cloud cover and a high temperature in the low to mid-70’s.

There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms to continue Friday afternoon into the evening. Some storms could be strong to severe with the main threats gusty winds and localized heavy rainfall leading to localized areal flooding. The showers and storms will become more scattered overnight. The rainfall chance lasts into the first half of Saturday. This is associated with a slow-moving cold front and associated low-pressure systems. The high on Saturday will be into the low 70’s. High pressure builds in after 1:00 PM on Saturday with partly sunny skies.

The second half of Memorial Day weekend will be sunny, dry, and warm. Temperatures will heat up to the upper 80’s on Sunday and 90 on Monday with sunshine sticking around.

SATURDAY: SHOWERS AND T-STORMS EARLY, PARTLY SUNNY IN THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 72 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56MONDAY: SUNNYHIGH: 91 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 94 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 93 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS AND T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

