AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 17TH: 33°
AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 17TH: 15°
TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:33 AM
TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 5:03 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Isolated rain showers are possible tonight, rain returns this week. More details below:
TONIGHT:
Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 30’s overnight with mostly cloudy conditions and scattered rain showers possible. The winds will switch from SW to be from the Northeast once the front moves through at 0-10 MPH.
TOMORROW:
A light passing shower is possible early Wednesday. Temperatures will reach close to 40 degrees with mostly cloudy conditions.
NEXT WEEK:
Thursday there is another chance for ice or a wintry mix early Thursday with temperatures climbing into the 40’s in the afternoon; the precipitation will then change to rain. Temperatures into the low 40’s for the whole week with the next chance of showers moving in for the weekend.
18 STORM TEAM FORECAST
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWER EARLY
HIGH: 40 LOW: 32
THURSDAY: CHANCE WINTRY MIX AND RAIN, CLOUDY
HIGH: 41 LOW: 33
FRIDAY: CHANCE AM RAIN, CLOUDY
HIGH: 40 LOW: 26
SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 39 LOW: 28
SUNDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS, CLOUDY
HIGH: 41 LOW: 28
MONDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS, CLOUDY
HIGH: 40 LOW: 29
TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 41 LOW: 30
