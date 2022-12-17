AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 17TH: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 17TH: 22°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Elmira, N.Y (WETM) – Temperatures holding steady in the low to mid-30’s. We will have the chance of lake effect flurries, full details below:

TONIGHT:

Overnight, Saturday into Sunday we will see isolated snow flurries early with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 20’s. Winds will be light and from the west.

SUNDAY:

Scattered lake-effect snow showers are possible Sunday with light accumulation expected for the western counties and little to no accumulation for the rest. Temperatures will be below average in the mid-30’s for the high.

NEXT WEEK:

Temperatures will hold steady in the mid-30’s for the workweek. Some lingering flurries are possible Monday, this will still be lake effect. Mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the workweek and staying dry until Thursday. Thursday and Friday the next chance of precipitation back into the forecast with slightly higher temperatures near 40, before a cool down with Arctic air Christmas weekend.

18 Storm Team Forecast

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED LAKE EFFECT SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED LAKE EFFECT SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 38 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 40 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 23 LOW: 9

