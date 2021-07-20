Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for most of New York
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following:
…SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM TUESDAY…
- WHERE… included Schuyler, Tompkins & Yates counties
- WHEN…until 11 pm Tuesday
- PRIMARY THREATS… Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast to move into the area late this afternoon, lasting into tonight. Some of the strongest storms could become severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail. With soils still very wet from several bouts of rain during the past week, isolated flash flooding will also be possible. Locations that recently experienced flooding, will be more vulnerable to additional rainfall.
- REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.