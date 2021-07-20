Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for most of New York

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Elmira College and Arnot Ogden Medical Center will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 1. Available to anyone age 12 and older, the clinic is free and open to the public.

Attendees can choose between the two-dose Pfizer vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those who receive a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be signed up to get their second vaccine dose during a clinic on Sept. 22. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available at the Sept. 1 and Sept. 22 clinics.