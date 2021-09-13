Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for portions of the Northern Tier
The Storm Prediction Center has issued the following:
…SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2:00 AM…
- WHAT…Severe Thunderstorm Watch
- WHERE… counties in pink including Tioga County (Pa.)
- WHEN…Until 1:00 AM Tuesday
- PRIMARY THREATS… Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely. Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
- REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.