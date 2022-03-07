Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of the Twin Tiers Monday night

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has the issued the following weather alerts:

…SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS EVENING…

WHAT…Severe Thunderstorm Watch

WHERE…Tioga (NY) and Bradford Counties

WHEN…Until 11:00 PM Monday

PRIMARY THREATS…scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible

SUMMARY…A line of showers with possible isolated embedded thunderstorms will overspread the region this evening, accompanied by the potential to produce strong, damaging wind gusts. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles east and west of a line from 40 miles north northwest of Poughkeepsie NY to 40 miles southwest of Trenton NJ. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU8).

…PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.