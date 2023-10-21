AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 21st: 59°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 21st: 37°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:27 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:17 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers continue into Sunday before we dry out for the work week. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Few showers remain as we get into the overnight. Skies will be overcast again with lows dropping to near forty and a westerly breeze of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

SUNDAY:

We end the weekend with lingering showers. Highs will only reach the upper forties with continued winds of 10 to 20 mph coming from the northwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

WORK WEEK:

Clouds decrease to start off the new work week on Monday. We will be dry and warmer with highs in the mid fifties. Skies will be mostly sunny on Tuesday with highs back into the mid sixties. Clouds return for midweek on Wednesday. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs near seventy. A slight chance for a shower will be possible. Skies increase to mostly cloudy on Thursday with highs in the mid sixties. Still that slight chance for a shower. Few showers will be with us to end the work week on Friday. We will have broken clouds with highs in the lower sixties.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 35

MONDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59