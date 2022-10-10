Waking up to a slightly wet Monday morning. Isolated showers move through the area as a weak stationary front lingers near the region. Chances of showers decrease later this afternoon, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies and quieter conditions. Cloud cover decreases this evening. Highs reach near the low 60’s. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with a chance of patchy frost. Lows in the upper 30’s.

Sunny and warmer on Tuesday as high pressure regains control of the area. Staying breezy with wind speeds near 10 MPH thanks to the strong circulation from the high pressure system. High temperatures reach near 70 degrees. Overnight, staying dry despite an increase in cloud cover. Lows in the mid 40’s.

MONDAY: ISOLATED SHOWERS THIS MORNING, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: SUNNY AND WARM

HIGH: 67 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

