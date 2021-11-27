Snow chances overnight Saturday to Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 27TH 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 27TH: 27°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:12 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:38 PM

Saturday started off with light lake effect flurries and mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. The high temperature was in the upper 30’s.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday we will have snow showers, especially after 2:00 AM. Snow showers ahead of the frontal system moving through also bring increasing cloud cover prior. The low temperature will be in the upper-20’s. Snow accumulation overnight will be less than an inch. After the front and low-pressure system moves early dry air will briefly build in. But the chances of snow return with another upper-level disturbance later in the afternoon and evening Sunday. Accumulation from Saturday night to Monday morning will be 1-3 inches total. Overnight Saturday to Sunday will be mostly flurries. Lake effect snow showers are possible on Monday before another low-pressure system moves through.

High pressure briefly moves in Tuesday to Wednesday with warm air ushering in as well. High temperatures will be in the upper 40’s with temperatures nearing 50 on Thursday. Rain and snow chances return later in the week and closer to next weekend.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW AND RAIN/SNOW MIX

HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF SNOW FLURRIES

HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter