Snow Flurries are possible on Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 7TH: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 7TH: 24°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:24 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Tuesday started off into the low 30’s with cloudy skies and spotty lake effect snow showers early.

Overnight tonight we will have mostly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance of snow early Wednesday after 3:00 AM. There will be little to no accumulation. Winds will be calm overnight and from the west. Cold air sticks around in the region into Wednesday. Wednesday there are chances of snow flurries early and throughout the day. The time of day that snow is most likely is in the afternoon. Any snow accumulation will be around half an inch with some areas, especially at higher elevations seeing closer to an inch. The high temperature will be in the mid-30’s with mostly cloudy skies. Dry weather for the majority of the week aside from chances of rain later Friday.

Into the weekend, we will be significantly above average in temperatures. Multiple fronts will be moving through over the weekend and southerly flow along with an upper-level ridge building in. These will all combine to give us significantly above average temperatures with temperatures into the mid-40’s on Friday and into the high 50’s and low 60’s on Saturday. There is a chance for rain late Friday into the day on Saturday. On Saturday there will be a chance for blustery rain showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW FLURRIES EARLY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF LIGHT SNOW

HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF AFTERNOON RAIN

HIGH: 45 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 55 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

