Snow flurries are possible overnight Monday into early Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 22ND 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 22ND: 28°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:06 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:41 PM

Mix precipitation moved through early Monday around 5:00 AM associated with a second cold front. High temperatures Monday are in the low 40’s.

The chance of showers remains this evening into the overnight and early Tuesday. We have winds from the West initiating the snow showers along with an upper-level low. Most will see snow showers early Tuesday with little to no accumulation. For those that are further inland the snow will end around noon, some in the northern Finger Lakes could see them extend slightly longer. Partly sunny skies are possible as high pressure builds in. Overnight Monday into Tuesday there is a chance of snow flurries with mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature in the mid-20’s.

High pressure builds in on Tuesday after lake effect snow showers early. Tuesday and Wednesday there will be sunshine and it will last through Thanksgiving. Temperatures in the low 40’s on Tuesday and heating up to the high 40’s and low 50’s on Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday night into Friday is when a cold front moves through bringing the next chance for rain early then transitioning to snow.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY LATER, CHANCE OF SNOW EARLY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 48 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN LATE TRANSITIONING TO SNOW OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS EARLY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

