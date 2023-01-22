AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 22ND: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 22ND: 15°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 5:09 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Accumulating snow tonight with a winter weather advisory in place until late Monday morning. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Temperatures will hover around 32 degrees overnight with mostly cloudy conditions and snow likely. Winter weather advisory in place for all overnight. Snowfall rates could reach 1 inch per hour at times overnight; it will be a heavy wet snow with a few inches of accumulation. The winds will be from the southeast at 0-10 MPH. Snow totals are generally low, but the wintry mix could make for a slick morning commute Monday.

TOMORROW:

Monday morning snow will linger. Temperatures reach the mid-30’s mid-day with snowfall lingering late morning to early afternoon. Snow totals after the event is over will be on the lower side with only a few inches.

NEXT WEEK:

Temperatures next week will be in the 30’s for the high. It will be an active weather week with multiple rounds of rain and snow throughout the week. The next round of potential snow moving through is Wednesday to Thursday.

18 STORM TEAM FORECAST

MONDAY: SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY, CLOUDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW, BREEZY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CHANCE RAIN AND SNOW, BREEZY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

