AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 27TH: 48°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 76TH: 26°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:01 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:26 PM

Sunday started off with temperatures only in the 20’s and snow flurries. The high was in the low 30’s.

Throughout the day there were some bands of snow and strong winds which is why special weather statements were issued. Gusts have been strong all day with wind gusts 30-40 miles per hour; this was also reducing visibility.

Sunday into Monday we have the chance to reach record lows as we have strong winds and cold air moving into the area with low temperatures into the teens. Additional snow accumulation from Sunday night to Monday night will be an inch and below. On Monday there is a chance for scattered snow showers to continue prior to clearing coming late Monday. Monday the high temperature will only be in the 20’s which is about 20-25 degrees below average. Snow will eventually stop as we reach Monday evening with temperatures raising and sunshine on Tuesday.

There are chances for rain to return later in the week as temperatures warm back up starting Wednesday.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 25 LOW: 13

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN & SNOW

HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 54 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 30

