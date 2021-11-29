Snow showers early Tuesday with the chance of rain and snow mix later in the day

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 29TH 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 29TH: 26°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:14 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Monday started off with temperatures near freezing and overcast skies.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday we will have partly cloudy skies. This gives away to snow showers early Tuesday, especially after 5:00 AM. The morning commute could be slick so drive with caution. Snow showers will be associated with another low-pressure system moving through, an Alberta clipper low. The low temperature overnight will be in the lower-20’s. Snow accumulation Monday will be less than an inch and closer to an inch in high elevations. After the front and low-pressure system moves in the chances of snow change to a mix of rain and snow as the temperatures rise throughout the day. The high temperature will be close to 40.

High pressure briefly moves in Wednesday with warm air ushering in as well. High temperatures will be in the upper 40’s with temperatures nearing 50 on Thursday. Rain and snow chances return later in the week on Thursday and Saturday closer to next weekend.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

