AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 29TH: 50°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 29TH: 27°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:53 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:30 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A strong front moves through Wednesday evening. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Around 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM a quick moving cold front will enter the area and bring gusty winds, rain, isolated thunder, gust winds, and snowfall with snow squalls possible. This could cause a flash freeze on the roads once it turns to snow so take caution when traveling. Snowfall will range from a trace up to 1.5″. The winds will be from the SW 5-15 MPH with gusts 30+ MPH. The low temperature will be in the low 20’s overnight. The cold front and precipitation move out by 10:00 PM and we will see decreasing cloud cover overnight.

TOMORROW:

Thursday will be mostly sunny and much cooler with the high temperature in the mid to upper 40’s. The winds will be from the NW 0-10 MPH.

THE REST OF THE WEEK:

The high temperature Friday will be in the mid-50’s and on Saturday it will be in the mid-60’s. Chance of rain on Friday and Saturday as well and breezy. Mostly sunny on Sunday with the high temperature only in the mid-40’s. Monday temperatures rise to the low 60’s with sunshine during the day.

18 Storm Team Forecast

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 53 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN, BREEZY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 67 LOW: 53

