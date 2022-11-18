AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 18TH: 48°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 18TH: 29°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:01 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:44 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Sunshine starts our weekend, but changes ahead as quick as Sunday. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Showers and flurries tapering through Friday evening, turning mostly clear for the overnight. This is as winds turn from west to southwesterly, putting an end to our lake-effect. Lows near 20 degrees.

SATURDAY:

Sunshine starts our weekend. Mostly to partly sunny Saturday, dry, and windy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s, colder than average for this time of the year. Increasing clouds for the overnight with a shift in winds. Winds turning to out of the west/northwest, in favor of stray lake-effect late. Lows near 20 degrees.

SUNDAY INTO NEXT WEEK:

Winds in favor of lake-effect snowfall through Sunday. Winds increasing out of the west/northwest with gusts over 30 mph at times. Strong winds combined with snowfall creates the possibility for snow squalls and brief whiteout conditions. Light accumulations for the day. Northern Tier will see trace-1″ for snowfall. Southern Tier will be 1-3″ for snowfall with isolated higher amounts into Steuben County. Highs Sunday near 30 degrees, but wind chill values will be in the 20s and teens at times. Overnight lows near 20 degrees. High pressure in place for early next week, bringing dry conditions under a mix of sun and clouds. Closer to average for temperatures with highs back into the 40s.

FRIDAY: SNOWFALL TAPERS. TURNING MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 18

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & WINDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. LAKE-EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 17

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN TO WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 46 LOW: 39

