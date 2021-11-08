Stray showers around Tuesday night, sunshine returns Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 8TH 52°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 8TH: 32°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:49 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:53 PM

High pressure the main weather-maker for the start of the workweek. Sunshine Monday afternoon, then a mainly clear sky through the overnight. Temperatures falling near 40 degrees for overnight lows.

Change of scenery Tuesday with increasing cloud cover through the afternoon as our next weather-maker approaches the region. Highs Tuesday near 60 degrees. Weak front moves in overnight. Stray showers possible, but any rainfall staying light. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Showers wrap up early Wednesday morning and clouds are quick to move out. Sunshine returns for late day as a brief area of high pressure builds back into the region. Highs into the mid to upper 50s. Mostly clear and cold overnight with lows near 30 degrees. Filtered sunshine Thursday ahead of our next weather-maker. Dry for the afternoon. Highs into the mid to upper 50s. Frontal system moves in bringing a soaking rain overnight into the first half of Friday. Drying out Friday afternoon and highs near 60 degrees. Unsettled weather continues this weekend and early next week with a chance for mixed showers. Highs into the 40s, which is closer to what we are used to for this time of the year.

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE STAY SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 62 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: EARLY MORNING SHOWER POSSIBLE. SUNSHINE RETURNS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. SHOWERS RETURN OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 59 LOW: 50

​​FRIDAY: EARLY SHOWERS LIKELY. LATE DAY BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter