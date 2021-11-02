Stray showers midweek, dry into weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 2ND: 54°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 2ND: 33°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:41 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:00 PM

Lake-effect showers Tuesday afternoon into the evening, then becoming stray to isolated for the overnight. Otherwise, partial clearing for the area. Lows near 30 degrees.

Tuesday’s weather on repeat for midweek. Weak wave moves through again Wednesday, which will be combined with a breezy northwest wind. This combination will bring stray to isolated lake-effect showers to the area for the morning and afternoon. We’ll see mainly a cold rain, but higher elevations in western Steuben and Tioga (Pa.) counties may see a wet snow mix in. Regardless, precipitation amounts staying very light. Otherwise, another day with partly to mostly cloudy conditions and temperatures trending colder than average. Highs Wednesday into the low to mid 40s. Partial clearing for the overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

Isolated showers again possible Thursday, but little if any precipitation at all. Broken clouds and colder than average. Highs into the mid to upper 40s, then overnight lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees. High pressure builds into the region Friday and continues for the start of the weekend. Sunshine returns along with a slight warming trend. Highs Friday and for the weekend near 50 degrees, closer to normal for this time of the year. Slight chance for showers returns for early next week.

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, CHANCE STRAY TO ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, CHANCE STRAY TO ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 25

​​FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 35

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter