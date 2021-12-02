Strong cold fronts moving through Thursday with partly sunny skies on Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 2ND: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 2ND: 26°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:17 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Thursday started off with temperatures in the 40’s and mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers were seen throughout the afternoon. The Temperatures warmed up to 55 degrees Fahrenheit. This is 13 degrees above average for this time of year.

In the afternoon to early evening, we saw two strong fronts moving through with winds gusts up to 45 miles per hour and some areas seeing small hail. After the fronts move through overnight we will see scattered lake effect snow showers with little to no accumulation and partly cloudy skies otherwise. The low temperatures will be around freezing.

Winds will continue to be strong into Friday, with gusts around 30 miles per hour after the fronts move through. The temperature drop behind the cold front will be felt Friday into Friday night with cold air moving in. Partly sunny skies with temperatures around 40 on Friday. A rain-snow mix is possible Saturday with temperatures dropping into the 40’s consistently into the weekend.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF SNOW LATE

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 42 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 39

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN & SNOW

HIGH: 44 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN & SNOW

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN & SNOW

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 32

