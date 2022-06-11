AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 11TH: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 11TH: 52°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:43 PM

Saturday night into Sunday it will be mostly cloudy and the low temperature will be close to the mid-50’s. It will be warmer than what we saw Saturday morning because of the cloud cover and a weak warm front moving through.

Sunday there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and into the evening. Some could be strong to severe, especially in the Northern Tier. The Northern Tier is in a Slight Risk for the storm prediction center which is a 2/5. The main risk is damaging winds. The Southern Tier is in a marginal risk which is a 1/5. The first round of storms moves through with the warm front in the late morning hours and the second moves through with the cold front in the afternoon to evening. The second round is the one we are keeping our eyes on with the potential for strong to severe storms being greatest from approximately 1:00 PM to Midnight. The high temperature will be in the upper 70’s.

Temperatures are close to the average for the weekend but will be slowly increasing throughout the week close to 90. We will have sunshine on mostly sunny skies for the start of the workweek.

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE OVERNIGHT RAINFALL

HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

