AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 3RD: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 3RD: 26°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:18 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – The wind advisory for portions of the Twin Tiers expired Saturday evening. The wind direction changed behind the fronts with isolated lake-effect snow possible Saturday night. More details on the next chance of rain below:

TONIGHT:

Overnight we will have temperatures in the mid-20’s with mostly cloudy skies. For the first few hours into the overnight, we will have the chance for lake effect snow bands, but accumulation will be minimal. Winds will gradually calm to light westerly winds, but there is a chance for an occasional gust.

TOMORROW:

Clouds will gradually decrease on Sunday. Temperatures will be around 40 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

THIS WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK:

Drying out again for the rest of the weekend into Monday. Chance of a wintry mix is possible late Monday into Tuesday with rain returning on Tuesday and remaining for part of Wednesday. Temperatures will be into the high-40’s and approaching the upper 50’s mid-week.

18 STORM TEAM FORECAST

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 23

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, WINTRY MIX OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

