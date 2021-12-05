Strong winds late Sunday to Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 5TH: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 5TH: 24°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:20 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Sunday started off with partly cloudy skies and cloud covering increasing through the day.

Several of our counties here have a wind advisory beginning at 10 PM Sunday and ending at 7 PM Monday.

It was issued for south winds 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 55 miles per hour expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Winds could pick up as soon as 8 pm so be sure to secure loose objects. Those not in the advisory could still see winds from the south between 10-20 miles per hour with gusts around 30 to 40 miles per hour.

Overnight tonight we will have mostly cloudy skies with rain showers likely, especially after 4 AM. Winds will be strong tonight with gusts under the advisory up to 55 miles per hour and others not under it up to 30 miles per hour. We will have warm air from the south ushered in along with a warm front moving through, this brings the overnight low around 40 degrees. The rain chance lingers throughout tomorrow.

Tomorrow afternoon and morning winds will stay strong and a strong cold front will move through around 2:00 to 3:00 PM. Wind gusts will finally decrease later Monday night behind the front. Dry weather for the week aside from chances of light snow on Wednesday with high pressure in place most of the week.

MONDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN LIKELY, WINDY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 27

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter