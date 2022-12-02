AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 2ND: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 2ND: 26°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:17 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Wind Advisory for Southern Tier Saturday

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A wind advisory is in place on Saturday for portions of the Twin Tiers with rounds of rain likely. More details are below :

TONIGHT:

Overnight we will hit our low temperature early around midnight; this is because we are pulling in warm southerly air with our southerly winds. Rain showers develop overnight, but due to dry air in the atmosphere, we will not see rain make it to the ground closer to 3:00 AM.

TOMORROW:

Saturday the temperature will be in the low-50’s with rain back into the forecast. Winds are strong and gusty again as well. We have a wind advisory for some of the area with winds up to 30 miles per hour and gusts up to 45 miles per hour. The advisory ends after the cold front moves through. It goes from 9 AM to 5 PM. After the front moves through, isolated lake effect showers are possible with winds now from the west.

THIS WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK:

Drying out again for the rest of the weekend into Monday with chances of rain returning on Tuesday and remaining for part of Wednesday. Temperatures will be into the high-40’s.

18 STORM TEAM FORECAST

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, BREEZY AND CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 23

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

