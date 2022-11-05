AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 5TH: 53°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 5TH: 33°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:45 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 5:57 PM

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Mostly cloudy skies Saturday into Sunday with the chance of showers overnight. Winds will pick up Saturday evening as well with gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

TONIGHT:

Temperatures will be in the low 60’s overnight. We will have mostly cloudy skies with the chance of showers overnight. Winds will be strong with southerly winds around 10 to 20 miles per hour and gusts up to 35 miles per hour. Be sure to secure any outdoor objects.

TOMORROW:

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with chances for rain. The high will be in the low to mid-70’s; this is around 20 degrees warmer than what we would normally see this time of year. We will be seeing the rain showers with a cold front that is moving through Sunday into Monday.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday will be dry and mild after the front moves through. Sunshine will return for the majority of the week. Tuesday will be the coolest day of the workweek as we see cooler air and a northwesterly flow. The rest of the days will be above average by around 10 degrees. Rain returns into next weekend along with a cool down.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 73 LOW: 50

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 48

FRIDAY:MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 26

