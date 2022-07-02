AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 2ND: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 2ND: 57°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:36 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:47 PM

Saturday started off with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon. The high temperature was in the mid-80’s.

The rest of Saturday night into Sunday we will have partly cloudy skies. Bradford County could see some scattered strong to severe storms before the sun sets; the rest of us will stay dry. Saturday night into Sunday we will have partly cloudy skies with a low temperature in the mid-50’s. There will be a NW wind 0-10 MPH. Sunday throughout the day clouds will gradually decrease giving away to sunshine and a high temperature in the low 80’s. The Fourth of July on Monday we will have mostly sunny skies with clouds building later in the day. The high temperature will be in the mid to upper 80’s. By the time of fireworks on Monday, we will see mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance of showers and storms overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Tuesday we will see the chance for showers and thunderstorms during the day with a high temperature in the low 80’s.

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 50

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 54

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter