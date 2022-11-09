AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 9TH: 51°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 9TH: 32°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:50 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:52 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Above-average temperatures continue with plenty of sunshine. We have another day of sunshine before heavy rain on Friday.

TONIGHT:

Wednesday night into Thursday we will see temperatures into the upper 30’s. We will have clear skies but because of moisture in the mid-levels of the atmosphere, we will not see temperatures as low as Tuesday night. Winds will be from the southeast.

TOMORROW:

Thursday we will have sunny skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s. This will be the last day of sunshine and above average temperatures for a while. The winds will be from the south but gusts in the Finger Lakes especially could be up to 20 miles per hour at time.

Friday and the Weekend:

All eyes are on Friday as the remnants of Hurricane Nicole will be heading here. The storm remnants will combine with a cold front and bring a large amount of moisture into the region. For the Twin Tiers, rainfall totals are looking to be 1-3 inches with locally heavier amounts possible. The rain begins Friday morning and lasts until early Saturday.

Saturday the rain moves out, but colder air is left behind it. We are seeing a change in the temperatures; we will be below average after above-average temperatures for the last few weeks.

18 Storm Team Forecast

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN LIKELY, BREEZY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, DRYING OUT EARLY, BREEZY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 25

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

