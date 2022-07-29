AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 29TH: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 29TH: 58°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:57 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:30 PM

Friday morning the clouds started to clear. The low temperature reached 60 and we had patchy fog to begin our Thursday.

Friday afternoon clouds will fully clear and we will have mostly sunny skies. Any chances of rain we were supposed to see in the Northern Tier have now moved further south. This now means only a spotty shower is possible with the majority of us seeing no rain. The high temperature will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

For the weekend we will have low humidity with temperatures in the 80’s and plenty of sunshine. Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day on Sunday as moisture increases along with humdity. We will still have mostly sunny skies with a high temperature near 90 degrees. The rest of the week temperatures will gradually rise.

The next chance of showers and storms is late Monday to early Tuesday.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWERS EARLY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 61

MONDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 91 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 92 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 96 LOW: 65

