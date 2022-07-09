AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 9TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 9TH: 57°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:40 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:45 PM

Saturday started off with a few clouds and we eventually reached high temperatures in the low 80’s.

Throughout Saturday cloud cover decreased and we saw mostly sunny skies as of late afternoon. As we go into Saturday evening we have decreasing cloud cover and mostly clear skies. The low temperature will be below average into the upper 40’s and patchy fog building in the early morning hours on Sunday. High pressure will be building in which is clearing out the skies and allowing for full sunshine on Sunday, Sunday the high will be in the low to mid-80s.

Sunday night into Monday the flow of air will change to be from the south and this will bring warm and moist air into the region. The high temperature will be nearing 90 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

Rain showers and storms return on Tuesday.

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 55

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & WINDY

HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS, WINDY

HIGH: 89 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. ISO. RAINFALL POSSIBLE

HIGH: 84 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 89 LOW: 63

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter