AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 19TH: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 19TH: 24°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:11 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:20 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Warmer air and sunshine for the first day of spring on Monday. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Decreasing clouds overnight from Saturday to Sunday, by daybreak it will be mostly clear. The low temperature will be around 20 degrees. Winds will be from the W 5-15 MPH.

TOMORROW:

Sunshine for Monday, which is also the first day of spring. The high temperature will be in the low 50’s. Winds will be from the SW 5-15 MPH.

NEXT WEEK:

Warmer temperatures and sunshine to begin the workweek. Rain chances return Wednesday and for mid to end of the workweek it will be rainy and warm. Temperatures this week will be in the 50’s for the high.

18 Storm Team Forecast

MONDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 52 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SHOWERS IN THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 56 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

