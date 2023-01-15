AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 15TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 15TH: 16°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 5:00 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Partly cloudy conditions Sunday night into Monday, but will sunshine return? More details below:

TONIGHT:

Temperatures will reach the mid to upper teens overnight with partly cloudy conditions for those close to the Finger Lakes; clearing skies for others. The winds will be from the North-northwest at 0-10 MPH.

TOMORROW:

Sunny conditions Monday, as high pressure builds in we will see decreasing clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will reach near 40 degrees with NW winds 0-10 MPH.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday will be another day of sunshine with temperatures into the low 40’s. By Monday night cloud cover will increase. Tuesday there is a chance for ice or a wintry mix early Tuesday with temperatures climbing into the 40’s in the afternoon; the precipitation will then change to rain. Temperatures into the low 40’s for the rest of the week with the next chance of rain moving in Thursday and Friday.

18 STORM TEAM FORECAST

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: WINTRY MIX & RAIN, CLOUDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: CHANCE RAIN, CLOUDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: CHANCE RAIN, CLOUDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: CHANCE RAIN, CLOUDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter