AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 8TH: 67°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 8TH: 40°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:55 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:14 PM

Sunday started off with plenty of sunshine; the high temperature of the day was in the upper 60’s.

Sunday night into Monday clear skies will continue overnight. The low temperature will be near 30 degrees. By Monday morning, the skies will still be clear and our pattern of sunshine and warming temperatures continue. The high temperature on Monday will be in the low 70’s with sunshine. This calm pattern is due to the southerly flow and our pressure patterns; we are in a current pressure pattern called an omega block. This will stick around all throughout the week with warming temperatures and sunny skies.

Temperatures will be in the 70’s to 80’s throughout the week with plenty of sunshine. Our next chance of rain is next Saturday and Sunday.

MONDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAINHIGH: 78 LOW: 59

