AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 31ST: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 31ST: 54°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:32 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:43 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) -High pressure the main weather-maker through the end of the workweek. Quiet conditions with sunshine. Heating up into the weekend. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Clear sky and light wind setting the stage for a cool overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Sunshine returns Friday, which will help to warm us up into the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees, closer to average for this time of the year. Mainly clear for the evening and overnight. Lows near 50 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Mostly to partly sunny holiday weekend ahead. Mainly dry, but a slight chance for a light shower late Saturday into early Sunday morning as a weak disturbance grazes our area. Little if any rainfall, though. Otherwise, heating up. Highs near 80 degrees Saturday, then near 90 degrees for Sunday. Staying dry early next week with highs near 90 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLEAR. PATCHY FOG LATE

LOW: 44

FRIDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 90 LOW: 61

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 92 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 91 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 90 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE RAINFALL

HIGH: 85 LOW: 57

