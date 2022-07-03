AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 3RD: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 3RD: 57°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:36 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:47 PM

Sunday started off with plenty of sunshine and clear skies. The high temperature reached the low 80’s.

Sunday night into Monday we will have mostly clear skies. There is a possibility for some patchy valley fog as well in the Chemung River Valley later into the overnight hours. The low temperature will be close to 50 degrees with calm winds. For the Fourth of July on Monday, we will have sunny skies. Clouds build later in the evening closer to the time for fireworks; this gives us partly cloudy skies for the evening into the overnight. The high temperature will be in the mid to upper 80’s. Tuesday in the afternoon and evening there is a chance for showers and storms. The high temperature will still be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Wednesday some of the showers and storms could linger early before the evening commute. But for the rest of Wednesday, the skies will clear and we will have partly cloudy skies.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, LINGERING SHOWERS AND STORMS EARLY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter