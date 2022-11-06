AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 6TH: 53°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 6TH: 32°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:46 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:55 PM

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Temperatures reached record highs on Sunday with the high temperature at 78 degrees. Mostly sunny skies for the majority of the work-week.

TONIGHT:

Temperatures will be in the low 50’s overnight. We will have partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the early evening hours before 1 A.M. Winds will be shifting from the south to the west.

TOMORROW:

Monday will be sunny with temperatures in the upper 60’s. Winds will be 5-15 miles per hour from the West.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday will be dry and mild after the front moves through. Sunshine will return for the majority of the week. Tuesday will be the coolest day of the workweek as we see cooler air and a northwesterly flow. The rest of the days will be above average by around 10 degrees. Rain returns next weekend along with a cooldown and below-average temperatures.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 26

