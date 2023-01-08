AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 8TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 8TH: 17°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:54 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Building cloud cover Sunday evening. More details below on the next chance of some sunshine:

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies late Sunday night. Cloud cover increases as a chance for scattered snow flurries moves back in overnight Sunday to Monday. Snowfall totals will result in little to no accumulation for most; Northern Pennsylvania has the potential to see a dusting. The low temperature will be in the mid to upper 20’s. Winds will be from the SE 0-10 MPH.

TOMORROW:

Snow flurries end early Monday with some sunshine. Temperatures will stay steady near 40 for most of the week. The high temperature will be in the low 40’s. Clouds build in later Monday to Tuesday.

NEXT WEEK:

Snow flurries end early Monday with some sunshine. Temperatures will stay steady near 40 for most of the week. Mostly dry for the week with some scattered flurries happening at times such as early Tuesday in the Finger Lakes. Rain and snow chances move in during the second chance of the week.

18 STORM TEAM FORECAST

MONDAY: AM FLURRIES, PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: AM FLURRIES, CLOUDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

