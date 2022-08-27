AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 27TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 27TH: 55°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:27 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:50 PM

Early Saturday some cloud cover lingered, but throughout the day cloud cover decreased. We saw mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 70;s.

The fair weather continues for the rest of the weekend, but temperatures and humidity will begin to climb on Sunday. The high temperature will be around 90 with mostly sunny skies.

Chances of scattered showers return on Monday with a high temperature close to 90. The better chance for showers and thunderstorms is on Tuesday with the chance of a lingering shower on Wednesday. Temperatures drop after the front moves through bringing showers and thunderstorms Tuesday.

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. ISOLATED SHOWERS EARLY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS, ISOLATED SHOWERS EARLY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: FEW CLOUDS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

