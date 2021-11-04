Sunshine on Friday and going into the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 4TH 54°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 4TH: 32°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:42 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 5:58 PM

Thursday we saw partly sunny skies with some cloud cover and scattered lake effect and mixed precipitation in the afternoon. High temperatures in the low 40’s.

Overnight Thursday into Friday the clouds will clear out with lows into the mid 20’s. Friday is when the high pressure moves into the region and is here to stay for a while. High pressure will bring sunshine and temperatures warming up back into the 50’s for the weekend. It will even cause temperatures into the high 50’s on Sunday and low 60’s on Monday.

A strong ridge will build in along with the high-pressure next workweek keeping the sunshine and warm temperatures around. They will even be above average at a point in the low 60’s whereas on Thursday they are 10 degrees below average. Going into the mid-week next workweek the ridge will flatten and cause some clouds the build but temperatures will stay into the upper 50’s.

​​FRIDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 45

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter