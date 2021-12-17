Sunshine on Friday before a winter weather system on Saturday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 17TH: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 17TH: 23°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Friday morning the temperatures overnight remained warm in the 40’s for most of the night. Gusts were seen around 25 miles per hour from the WSW and winds around 15 miles per hour.

As the cold front moved to the east temperatures cooled for a low around 40 with clear skies and winds calming down as well. Friday will be a gorgeous day with temperatures around 50 and plenty of sunshine. Cloud cover will start to increase in the early evening ahead of our next frontal system. This is the last above-average and spring-like day we will have before feeling more like December.

The following chance of rain and snow showers is overnight Friday into Saturday with temperatures for the weekend closer to average or slightly below. It will start off as snow as a front moves through around 1 am on early Saturday. Later this will transition to a rain-snow mix with some minor ice accumulation. It then will give us a chance of rain as temperatures will be around 40. Where the rain-snow line falls for the storm with the low-pressure system. As of now, it is at the New York and Pennsylvania border but we will continue to track this storm system and keep you updated. This means for now the Southern Tier can expect 1″-2″ of snow and both the Northern Tier and Southern Tier will see slight icing making the commute slippery on untreated roads. This system will start early Saturday and last through the evening. After it transitions to rain there is a chance for some light snow flurries overnight with little to no accumulation.

The workweek will start of dry and sunny with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the upper 30’s to low 40’s. This lasts through Thursday as high pressure builds in for this stretch.

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW AND A MIX

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED LAKE EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

