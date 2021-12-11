Sunshine on Sunday after strong winds on Saturday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 11TH: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 11TH: 24°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:26 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Saturday started off warm with temperatures into the mid-’40s and temperatures rose throughout the day. Showers and thunderstorms moved through in the early morning hours. The high temperatures reached 60 degrees.

This evening a cold front moves through. Before the cold front moves through high temperature of the day was in the ’60s; this will cause a drastic drop after the front as cold air moves in. The temperatures will drop drastically behind the front into the 30’s.

As the cold front moves through there will be rain showers, thunderstorms, and strong winds. There will be strong wind gusts associated with the cold front which is why all of the Twin Tiers is under warnings and advisories. Schuyler, Steuben, and Tompkins have been upgraded to a High Wind Warning. The rest of the Twin Tiers remains under a Wind Advisory the warnings and advisories are from Saturday afternoon until Sunday. The wind advisories last until 1:00 AM on Sunday.

As the front moves to our east on Sunday the skies will begin to clear and high pressure builds in. Sunday will be sunny and in the mid-40’s. The following workweek will be sunny, dry, and calm with above-average temperatures for December. This lasts until Wednesday night into Thursday. Towards the end of next week the high temperature will approach 60 again on Thursday before cooling into the 40’s on Friday.

SUNDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

MONDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 61 LOW: 39

​​FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

