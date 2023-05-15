AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 15TH: 71°
AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 15TH: 44°
MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:47 AM
MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:21 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Sunshine returns today. How long does it last? Details below:
TODAY:
It is a mostly clear start to the day and we see plenty of sunshine throughout our Monday.
TONIGHT:
Overnight, we remain clear which allows temperatures to drop pretty quickly. It will be a cooler night.
TOMORROW:
Clouds increase throughout the day on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. The cold front moves through Tuesday night and brings light stray showers.
REST OF THE WEEK:
By Wednesday, sunshine returns but we are noticeable cooler. Highs are about 15 degrees below average. Wednesday night will see the potential for frost or freeze concerns. Warmer air then filters in for the end of the week as temperatures reach close to average again. Clouds start to filter in for Friday ahead of some showers on Friday night. These showers continue into Saturday and then we dry out throughout the day on Sunday.
Have an amazing day!
MONDAY: SUNSHINE
HIGH: 74 LOW: 39
TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. OVERNIGHT STRAY SHOWERS
HIGH: 78 LOW: 40
WEDNESDAY: GRADUALLY TURNING SUNNY
HIGH: 56 LOW: 32
THURSDAY: SUNSHINE
HIGH: 68 LOW: 43
FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. OVERNIGHT SHOWERS
HIGH: 74 LOW: 50
SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 68 LOW: 47
SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 74 LOW: 48
